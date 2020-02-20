Former Governor of Bayelsa state and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has faulted the claim by the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and himself are responsible for organizing the protests at the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili.

Sylva stated this in a statement made available in Yenagoa today, adding that there is no truth in the claim.

The minister emphasized that he holds the Odili family in high esteem and that he has known and worked with the former governor before Gov. Wike came into the picture, saying that it will not occur to him to malign the person and image of people he looks up to as role models.

Sylva said that “I hope Governor Wike or those working with him have not organized this protest with the intention of hanging it on our neck to incense the Supreme Court towards us, knowing that we intend to approach the Supreme Court again.

“What Governor Wike is doing is akin to deciding a matter bordering on criminality by way of originating summons where the issues have not been investigated and the accused given an opportunity to defend himself. Why will a governor hasten to conclusions? If this is not adding salt to injury, what is?

“I have been so numbed by the events of February 13 that I cannot even contemplate any other course of action than to approach the Supreme Court again. I am a man of peace and would not support any action that can cause a breach of the peace.

“I have had several encounters with the Supreme Court since 2012. I have never at any time, attempted to protest their judgment. You know how difficult it is for an old dog to learn new tricks. Why will I now?”

On the issue of protecting the Odilis, Sylva said that Gov. Wike as governor of Rivers state has the onerous duty to protect all Rivers people including the Odilis, noting that he hopes Gov. Wike has lived up to this duty creditably as it is for Rivers people to judge.

“As for the threat to me, ultimately it is God that secures not man or even a governor. Those whose palm kernels were cracked for them by benevolent spirits should not forget to be humble,” Sylva concluded