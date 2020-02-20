Iwalola Akinjimoh, the Executive Secretary, Youth Empowerment Foundation (YEF), says sports and education are crucial in the development of the girl-child.

Akinjimoh said in Ibadan on Thursday that sports and education complement each other.

“Education to us at YEF is very important most especially in the South West. School is serious business and the girl-child can be in school and as well be involved in sports.

“Being in school and indulging in sports complement one another very well,’’ she said.

YEF is a youth-focused, non-profit organisation.

YEF also addresses the needs of young girls by building their capacities through training on life skills, leadership development and reproductive health.

Akinjimoh said YEF had established two grassroots academies for young girls in the area of football and vocational training.

“Our girls participated in the Aiteo competition by representing Oyo State and they came first.

“We hope that with the training they will encourage their peers and form a resource group for each other.

“We promote martial arts training in two geopolitical zones in the country through direct engagement of coaches and mentors.

“This is used as a tool for self control, self discipline, time management and conflict prevention,’’ she added.