The Sokoto State Police Command has warned members of the public against unauthorised use of siren in their vehicles.

The public was also warned to refrain from using revolving lights, tinted glasses, Supernumerary Police Officers (SPY) and covering of vehicle number plates in the state.

Kwara govt., workers reach accord on new minimum wage

The warning was contained in a statement by the Commands Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday.

Sadiq said, “Sequel to the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, the Command, wishes to sternly warn against the unauthorised and illegal use of sirens, tinted glass, usage of spy/covering of vehicle number plates.

“Usage of revolving lights and other forms of security illumination gadgets.

“To this end, any vehicle found with tinted glass without permit, unauthorised sirens installed, covered number plates as well as those without registration number plates, will be impounded and the owner(s) prosecuted accordingly.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, had directed all security operatives on escort duties to desist from using unmarked vehicles or risk punitive actions.

He said the measures were necessary to stem the tide of insecurity, lawlessness and moral decadence.

“Therefore vehicle owners, be it private, official or commercial are urged to adhere strictly to the rules, as special patrol teams had been drafted to check violators,” he added.

(NAN)