The Director Payee, Sokoto state Internal Revenue Service, Ibrahim Mijinyawa has said that about N41 billion has been collected as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2017 to 2019 in the state.

Mijinyawa disclosed this at the stakeholders’ periodic reflection and action meeting on tax justice, gender responsive public service and breaking barriers project in Sokoto.

The project is anchored by two non-governmental organisations, Rural Women and Youth Development (RUWOYD) and ActionAid Nigeria, supported by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

The director said a law was enacted and assented by Governor Aminu Tambuwal on December 31, 2019, which established the present Sokoto state Internal Revenue Service replacing the defunct Sokoto state Board of Internal Revenue.

He noted that the agency was bestowed with full autonomous financial and administrative powers as well as allocated five per cent of the collections for operational activities.

”The 1988 laws were revised that reviewed the rates, takes care of modern automation comprising internal system platforms that will tackle leakages and enhance online payments,” Mijinyawa said.

He said the law allowed the establishment of tax tribunals, a single account and refilled obsolete laws of revenues charges as well as collectable sources.

According to him, state and local government revenue committees were established to discuss revenue issues, provide solutions on tax challenges and seamless activities.

Mijinyawa stated that the effort is in accordance with modern transformations which are suitable and relevant to existing best standard practices.

He added that the present International Public Service Accounting Standard (IPSAS) adopted by the state government would surely harness revenue activities as the public participates on budget preparations, monitoring and implementation by the system.

”The defunct Revenue Board strived to enhance revenue collections as in 2017 it realised N9 billion, N13 billion in 2018 and N19 billion in 2019 indicating a steady increase.

”The present development will surely redouble collections with transparent dealings and expanded collectable windows. The agency has government mandate of obtaining sufficient revenue toward enhancing social lives, infrastructure development and enhancing overall government activities,” Mijinyawa said.