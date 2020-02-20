Respite came the way of Mrs Maryam Mohammed as the Senate on Thursday mandated her former employer, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to reinstate her and pay her the backlog of her entitlements.

Mrs. Mohammed had petitioned the Senate to seek redress over her alleged wrongful termination of her appointment and withholding of her entitlements by the NDPHC.

The Senate’s mandate was consequent upon the presentation of a report by its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions in respect of her petition, during plenary on Thursday.

In addition, Senate resolved to immediately communicate its resolution to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to direct the managing director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for compliance and implementation of same.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Senate committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) said that the findings of the committee indicated that the petitioner was truly a staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

It was also established that Maryam was offered exclusive secondment to the NDPHC to head the audit department as general manager with effect from July 1, 2011 and therefore, remains a civil servant and not a political appointee.

The report stated that “prior to her disengagement, there was no meeting presided over by the Chairman of the board, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo or any other member of the board of the NDPHC where the decision to disengage her was taken.

“The disengagement of Maryam Mohammed along with the executive management team and the executive directors of NDPHC who were political appointees of Mr. President was out of order.”

This, the report said was because due process was not followed in accordance with the terms and conditions of employment and disengagement of civil servants in the service of the nation and by extension, the service of NDPHC.

It further indicated that the officer was not accused of any offence, or queried or suspended prior to her disengagement which was by announcement through the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).