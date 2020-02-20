The Conference of Civil Society Organisations for Peace, Security and National Development, has berated those calling for the sack of Service Chiefs, noting that such move is capable of destabilising the nation.

Addressing journalists at a rally in Abuja, organised in solidarity with security agencies fighting insurgency and other crimes in the country, Hon Mike Msuaan, blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of playing politics with the unity, peace and security of the nation.

He said that it was shameful that the PDP who should know better are the ones calling for change of guard when much has been achieved in the fight against insurgency and criminality generally.

Speaking further, urged Nigerians to be weary of such unpatriotic entities and their antics.

While calling on security chiefs not to be distracted by the handiwork of mischief makers but rather focus all attention on the good work they are doing to make Nigeria better and safer for all, he vowed to reveal the identities of those sponsoring calls for the sack of service chiefs as well as fuelling crises if they fail to stop forthwith.

“We as patriots cannot continue to look the other way and allow political parties continue to play politics with lives and unity of our dear nation. We are all witnesses to what the security situation was and what it is now. While we are not completely satisfied with the situation at the moment, we are also not unmindful of the gains made through the contributions of the current service chiefs in destroying Boko Haram and other sinister networks that pose threat to the security of Nigeria.

“We have observed for too long how the PDP and her co-travellers have tried to make political capital of the security challenge that are being fought headlong. Nigeria was on the verge of total destruct under the PDP following activities of insurgents. The PDP had no strategy to curtail the menace and rather tried frankly to deny the existence of insurgents but has now suddenly got solutions to insurgency.

“While it is their right to air their opinion on the war against insurgency, we urge her to be patriotic, as there will be no country for anyone to play politics if this insurgency is allowed to thrive unchallenged.”

The group further explained that it has taken the responsibility to speak out realising that many innocent Nigerians were falling to the antics of those calling for the sack of service chiefs for the pecuniary reasons.

