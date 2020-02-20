Newly married Nollywood Anita Joseph has said that her husband, Michael Fisayo aka MC Fish and her met in a divine and magical way.

Anita Joseph sharing photos of her wedding to MC Fish on Friday, February 14th on her Instagram page wrote

This Smile has never ceased since 8th June 2017

And it will remain that way forever because our Union is Strong oh

Our meeting was Divine and magical ..

And from that moment our story began

At a point we forgot we were not even married

E too sweet us so we just say make we kuku do am for ndi umu nna na umunne

She had also written a prayer for her husband saying

“I pray for you more than I pray for myself” A praying Man i have Always Desired”

A praying man I have found “

That I will honor you with the Whole of me”

As you have found me Fisayo OLAGUNJU

You’ve found a good thing

A journey of Forever.”