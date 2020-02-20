The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has raised the alarm over the activities of certain individuals who placed online advertisements claiming to specialize in the deployment and redeployment of corps members to states of their choice.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, south-west area office, Emmanuel Attah in Osogbo on Thursday, the NYSC maintained that such activities being currently circulated online “Henroozy Koncept” is fraudulent and criminal.

Attah stated that the National Youth Service Corps has not authorised any group, organization or individual to perform such function or any other functions related to the NYSC mobilisation.

He said that the issue of deployment and redeployment were done exclusively by the NYSC based on statutory provision and in compliance with federal character, unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

The NYSC area coordinator warned prospective graduates or those already mobilised not to pay money to anyone in person or through an account for the purpose of deployment or redeployment, as they may be doing so at their own risk.

He disclosed that the scheme’s national headquarters in Abuja is already investigating the unscrupulous people behind the scam, with an assurance that upon arrest their prosecution would be made public.

Attah appealed to parents and guardians of graduates of tertiary institutions to desist from the practice of trying to come through the back door as such attract the wrath of the law if caught.