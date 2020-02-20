A former Aide-De-Camp to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd), Major Mustapha Jokolo (retd), has said that the misunderstanding between National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari was born out of greed, selfishness.

Jokolo speaking in an interview on the Hausa Service of the Radio France International monitored on Thursday said General Munguno had complained but he did not refer his complaints to the right persons. He should have written directly to Buhari on how he felt about his Chief of Staff.

He also said the service chiefs ought to have been fired by now by the President.

He said: “The misunderstanding between them was borne out of greed, selfishness. If not so, the two officers involved are brothers; they are all Muslims and from the same tribe.

“President Buhari had brought them to assist him in different roles. Why then should there be any conflict of roles?

“But whenever any amongst them encroaches into the other’s territory, there will be a problem.

“Truly, General Munguno had complained but he did not refer his complaints to the right persons. He should have written directly to Buhari on how he felt about his Chief of Staff.

“This is because Buhari tends to recognise his Chief of Staff as his ‘Deputy President’.

“Buhari had said everything should be done through the Chief of Staff. This implies that Buhari has given him limitless power and he can do anything but this is a misnomer.”