Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday urged an FCT High Court to strike out all charges filed against him, over allegation of providing false information to the police.

Melaye is being prosecuted by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on two counts of giving false information to the police

He was alleged to have in April, 2017, deliberately given false information to the police to incriminate David Onoja, then chief of staff to the Kogi state governor, as masterminding an assassination attempt on his life.

The senator was also alleged to have given false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mohammed Abubakar, son of former Governor of the state, Abubakar Audu, with the intention of harming the reputation of Onoja.

He however, denied committing the offence punishable under Sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code, 1963.

Melaye’s lawyer, Olusegun Jolaawo (SAN) in a no-case-submission,urged the court to acquit and discharge his client, stating that “this matter borders on two -count charge and the prosecution attached six exhibits and five witnesses, but as at today no single exhibit has been tendered.

“So, I want to rely on this to urge the court to acquit and discharge the accused,” Jolaawo said and further frowned at the continued absence of the prosecution counsel, stating that it shows the non- preparedness to proceed with the case.

Prosecution counsel, Shaibu Labaran was absent during Thursday’s court proceedings.

After listening to the submissions of the defence counsel, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck fixed April 16 to rule on the no-case-submission filed by Melaye.