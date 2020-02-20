The Lagos State University (LASU) says Mr Daibo Davies who plunged into Lagos lagoon was not a graduate of the institution as reported by some media.



Mr Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, LASU does not currently run a programme in Quantity Surveying, the programme which the now late Davies reportedly studied.

“The attention of the management has been drawn to media reports stating that the young man, who plunged into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos recently, was a fresh graduate of Quantity Surveying from the Lagos State University.

“While the university sympathises with the family and relations of the Davies on the unfortunate incident, we find it pertinent to correct the media reports crediting his studentship to LASU.

“We enjoin the media to exercise more diligence in gathering their facts before publishing reports to avoid misleading the public,” Adekoya said.

(NAN)