The police on Thursday, arraigned a labourer, Ndubuisi Uzor, in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for pickpocketing.

Uzor, 20, who resides in Mpape is charged with theft.

READ ALSO:

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Haruna Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant and one other now at large, accosted the complainant on the way and disposed him of his Infinix hot 7 handset valued N35, 000, voter’s card, bvn card, complimentary cards, school ID card and others.

Haruna said the case was reported by the complainant, Eshiemogie Marcus, on Feb. 5 in Mpape Police station.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code law.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim adjourned the case untill Feb. 25 for hearing.