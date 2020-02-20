Dr Isiaka Aliagan, the Acting Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, says the institution’s newly created digital newsroom will enable students of mass communication meet the challenges of the 21st Century.

Aliagan, who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin that the world had gone digital, added that journalism must conform to the current digital trend.

NAN reports that the students had on Wednesday unveiled a digital newsroom with modern facilities.

The digital newsroom was named after the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah.

The students also unveiled a mass communication staff common room which was named after the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saka Nuhu.

Aliagan said: ”The facilities in the digital newsroom are to further enhance the capability of the students to meet up with the challenges of the 21st century.

”The world has gone digital, everybody is digitalised now. So, journalism too should be conforming to the digital age.

”Beyond the hard copy publication, we want to have a strong online presence. News is instantaneous and we don’t have to wait for newspapers to be produced before news are circulated.

”So, with the digital facilities provided, students will be able to report events as they are happening.

”All the facilities there are to enable them to report and disseminate news as they are unfolding.”

Aliagan, who doubles as the institution’s Director of Alumni Relations, said that there would be newsbreak everyday on the different segments of the university system.

”The department will be fully involved to further enhance the strength and capability of students to be able to meet up with what is expected of them in terms of digital journalism,” Aliagan said.

He said that the newsroom was named after Na’Allah in appreciation of his efforts in uplifting the university to a world class institution.

”We used to have a newsroom provided by the university management but the students felt the need to upgrade it to a digital one by getting equipment from the proceeds of the magazines they sell during convocations.

”They approached the department that they would love to name the newsroom after somebody and we later agreed to name it after Prof. Na’Allah because of his efforts in the upliftment of the university from an unknown status to a world class university.

”We are happy that Prof. Na’Allah has been immortalised and this is the first project within the schools that would be named after him.

”Naming the staff common room after the Acting VC, Nuhu, is to appreciate all he has been doing in sustaining the legacies of the past administration that he was part of as the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of administration,” Aliagan said.