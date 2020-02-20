Organised labour in Kwara and the state government have reached an agreement on the N30, 000 minimum wage to be paid to workers in the state.

To this end, labour has shelved its plan to embark on industrial action over the new wage.

Labour announced the suspension of the strike in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin.

The statement was jointly issued by the chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alhaji Issa Ore, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kolawole Olumoh and the Joint Negotiation Committee (JNC), Saliu Suleiman.

It said in part: “This is to inform the Kwara State workers that the Negotiation Committee on Minimum Wage of N30, 000 has concluded its discussion, but yet to sign the agreement due to the fact that the labour side wants to peruse the contents of the agreement for avoidance of amputated table.

“The labour movement in view of the favourable agreement reached has decided to shelve the proposed strike action with immediate effect in ratifying the whole process for the benefit of Kwara State Workers.

“The Labour movement in Kwara (the NLC, TUC and JNC) hereby appreciated our teeming members for their unflinching support and encouragement throughout the period of the negotiation.”

Labour, however, urged workers to be diligent and always support the activities of the unions in the state.