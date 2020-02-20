Keystone Bank Limited, Nigeria’s most innovative banking services provider, has restated its commitment to environmental sustainability as it recently embarked on tree planting campaign.

Keystone Bank staff planting Mahogany trees at the Nigeria Conservation Foundation in Lagos, recently.

According to the lender, the event which saw staff of the bank plant trees at the Nigeria Conservation Foundation in Lagos, is in line with its bid to further align with the Sustainable Development Goal 15, which stresses the call by the United Nations to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation, halt biodiversity loss and ultimately for environmental sustainability.

Commenting on the initiative, Keystone Bank executive director, Adeyemi Odusanya said: “As a bank, our goal is to lead the movement promoting environmental sustainability in Nigeria and we are clearly going to sustain that.

“One of the ways to sustain this initiative is by planting trees to preserve the environment. Tree planting remains a strong tool to tackle the effect of climate change. Climate change is the most significant material risk to the future because it poses most devastating threat to human survival.

“Keystone Bank fully aligns itself with the UN ideology.

“We cannot live a healthy life, conduct business and create wealth amidst a sick environment. Hence, this gesture is our commitment towards a sustainable future that will benefit all,” Odusanya noted.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.