A group comprising youth from the six geopolitical zones of the country, under the auspices of the Federation of Progressive Youths (FPY) has condemned the alleged lopsidedness in the anti-corruption fight of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group through a press statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, by its National President, Felix Afegbua, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the anti-graft war to single out Christians for prosecution.

In the statement titled: “Our case against President Muhammadu Buhari’s religiously biased fight against corruption,” declared that the decision to forge this union across regions, tribes and religions in the country is to foster unity in diversity and fight against elements and government policies that are polarising and regressive.

Afegbua said that “we are rising collectively, in strong condemnation of what we have observed as the highly divisive policies of the government of President Buhari.

“After a careful observation and deep thought, we have come to the firm conclusion that the anti-corruption fight of President Buhari is unabashedly and alarmingly tilted against Christians in the country.

“It is very important for Nigerians and the international community to take judicial notice of the sequence and direction of arraignments, arrests and prosecutions.

“Of all the jailed former governors and the ones on the fast lane to prison are all Christians. The likes of Rev. Jolly Nyame, Joshua Dariye and Orji Uzor Kalu, former governors of Taraba, Plateau and Abia states respectively, are clear and alarming victims of this administration’s shameful prosecutorial conduct.

“Another former Governor of Abia state, Theodore Ahamefule Orji is currently facing Buhari’s gulag over relatively lighter offences than the likes of Attahiru Bafarawa, Adamu Mu’azu and Danjuma Goje just as the case of Delta state ex-Governor, James Ibori, is currently in the process of being exhumed, long after serving his jail term abroad.”

He held further that while top Christians are languishing in different jails, the likes of Sule Lamido, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Danjuma Goje, Babangida Aliyu, Isa Yuguda, Ibrahim Shema, Attahiru Bafarawa, all Muslim governors of Jigawa, Kano, Gombe, Niger, Bauchi, Katsina and Sokoto states respectively are walking freely.

However, Afegbua cautioned that the group is not encouraging corrupt Christians, but is rather discouraging partiality in the fight against sleaze and other vices by office holders.

