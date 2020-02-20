Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday approved the appointment of Dr Danjuma Garba as the Director General of Taraba AIDS Control Agency (TACA).

The appointment was announced in a press statement by Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Gov. Ishaku

According to the statement, Garba, who had worked with the World Bank Financial Projects for over 15 years, had garnered enough experience to take the agency to the greater heights.

It said that Garba, a fellow of West College of African Physicians, holds MBBS from University of Maiduguri and Masters degree in Public Health from university of Leeds, London.