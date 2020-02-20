Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi has reacted to being called out over her “worldly dance” in a video which went viral on social media.

Some social media users who called out the gospel singer, said she is deviating from who she was 10 years ago.

A Facebook user, Adeniji Aderogba wrote;

This is Evangelist Tope Alabi oo.. What is this world turns to for God sake. The Tope Alabi I knew 10 years ago is totally different from this one.

Hmmmm Ogun Esu gbe ‘bon o!

However reacting to the video in an interview on TVC’s “Wakeup Nigeria”, Tope Alabi stated that she needed that dance at that time. According to the gospel singer, she was dancing at her father’s burial and people with “spiritual eyes” will understand its meaning.