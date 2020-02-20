The Cross River Ministry of Culture and Tourism Development in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will organise the first Akwa-Cross Cycling Parade in Calabar.

The parade with the theme “Cycling for Humanity” would be held on March 14 in the city.

Mr Eric Anderson, the Cross River Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, said the event was also endorsed by the Cross River State Ministry of Sports and Cinematography.

He said that it would serve as a platform for promoting sister States and enhancing tourism in the region.

He added that over 500 cyclists would participate in the parade scheduled for Calabar South Local Government Area, adding that it was a conscious effort to include the area in the tourism map of the State.

“The parade will see over 500 cyclists cycle from 11-11 Roundabout through Calabar road, Edgerley, Mayne Avenue, Goldie, Etta-Agbor and into Calabar Municipality LGA through IBB Way, Marian, MCC, Diamond Hill and terminate at Marina Resort,” he said.