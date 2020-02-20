Dr. Paul Enenche, The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has decried what he termed as the highest level of religious intolerance and insecurity in Nigeria.

The fiery cleric said it was high time Nigerians rose with one voice and say no to the endless bloodshed, reign of terror and banditry in Nigeria.

Enenche, who spoke on Tuesday at a press conference organised by Dunamis to mark the second anniversary of Leah Sharibu in captivity, said the country had drifted into anarchy, insisting that Christians were being targeted amid the insecurity in the country.

At the event, which hosted families of the slain chairman of CAN in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, survivors of Boko Haram attack, relatives of Leah and others, the cleric said many Nigerians were not aware of the depth of the security challenges in the country, saying that there was high level of persecution of Christians, especially in the northeast.

While offering to rehabilitate some of the victims that the church empowered with equipment that would aid their jobs, Enenche also decried the activities of armed bandits ravaging the north central and other parts of the country.

According to him, “We have come to discover that there is a bankruptcy of awareness on the exact situation of what is going on in Nigeria.

“I am surprised that there are people in this country who do not believe that terrible situations, security wise are happening in the nation.

“There is the highest level of religious intolerance, extreme level of persecution of Christians, especially in the northern Nigeria, the north east to be precise as well as situation of armed bandits in north central.

“It is so sad that some people are watching the evil going on and pretend as if nothing is happening.

“Insecurity and the threat to Christianity in Nigeria today are real and must be arrested with urgency. This status quo must not be allowed to stand.

“All is not well in the land. But in the name of Jesus, it shall be well. We believe that as this awareness rises, people take responsibility to say no, instead of keeping silent in the name of passivity, timidity and allowing the status quo to go.

“There are people in this country who are silent as if they have gummed their lips. People are watching evil going on and they say nothing. I want to say that if you are a businessman, you can only do business if there is a nation. If you are a pastor, you can only pastor a church if there is a nation. These things cannot continue anymore,” he said.

Speaking further, the cleric warned that the judgment of God would come hard on those sponsoring evil in the land.

“It is time for everybody to rise and say enough is enough of evil of bloodshed, rule of terror in the land.

“And to every collaborator, sponsor and supporter of terror in the land, know that your days are numbered.

“The silence of good men is more wicked than evil of wicked people. When good men agree to keep quiet, evil thrives.”