African football legend Drogba is believed to have gotten the sack from his prestigious position as advisor to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.



Leading African journalist and countryman Mamadou Gaye announced the news via social media today. The claims say that Drogba’s dismissal is based on the Ivorian legend’s failure to honour his duties under Ahmad.

“The emblematic captain of the Ivory Coast Elephants, Didier Drogba, has reportedly been sacked from his post as an advisor to President Ahmad Ahmad,” said Gaye’s translated post.



“Appointed along with Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba in July 2019, Didier Drogba will not have answered Ahmad Ahmad’s expectations. Didier Drogba did not attend a single CAN 2019 match. Nor has he attended a single FCA event since his appointment.

In addition, the taste of water that makes the vase overflow, Drogba lined up with Infantino against the CAF,” added Gaye’s post.

Meanwhile, neither CAF nor Drogba are yet to confirm or deny the news. Futaa will be keeping tight tabs on any updates that emerge.