The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and the federal government of Nigeria are working towards situating the secretariat of the D-8 Health partnership and Social Protection programme in Nigeria.

Commending the federal government over its acceptance to host the body’s Health and Social Protection (D-8 HSP) programme, the Secretary-General of the organization, Ambassador Dato’Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, said that the the gesture would attract investors and help unlock the huge market potential in the Nigeria’s health sector.

Nigeria had on January 21, signed a partnership agreement with the D-8 in Abuja.

The agreement highlighted federal government support for the establishment of the programme office, in line with global best practices and standards, which include provision of office accommodation, guarantee of security and extension of diplomatic privileges.

At the signing, Dato’Ku Jaafar reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to promote health and social protection for citizens of member countries, noting that the programme was designed to accelerate progress especially in the context of SDGs 1, 2, and 3, which are critical indicators of improving health and living standards.

“I am happy to inform that the health and social protection programme has been structured in such a manner that resources will be leveraged from within the group, the strong supporting the weak, thereby reducing reliance on donor aid” Dato’ Ku Jaafar said.

The HSP according to him would support member states to improve access to essential health services, improve quality of care, governance and human resource for health, prevent non-communicable diseases and provide social protection.

“Through the HSP programme, we hope to unlock the market potential in health amongst member states from which resources will be leveraged to fund the key intervention pillars of health, nutrition and poverty,” he said.

Dato Ku Faafar also spoke on the D-8’s 10th summit which is scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh later in the year where a new road map and plan of action for the actualization of the organization’s targets will be launched.

“The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, commended the D-8 for the laudable initiative to promote health and support human capacity development for D-8 member countries in his remarks and added that it will be a great benefit for Nigeria as a member of the D-8.

“The Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of Health, Alhaji, Abdul-Aziz Abdullahi Mashi said there is no short-cut to development without investing in the people, hence, coupling health and poverty alleviation. He said he is hopeful that the D-8 initiative will support the ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s health system.

“The D-8 Member Countries include Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey. The Organization has a combined population of over 1.1 billion people and covers an area of 7.6 million square kilometers which constitutes five percent of the total world land area,’’.

