Internal wrangling has divided members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the inauguration of a new executive by a faction of the party in Adamawa state.

Inaugurating the new leaders on Thursday in Yola, the PDP factional leader in the state, Dr. Umar Ardo, said the decision was taken to express their dissatisfaction over the leadership of the party in the state.

Ardo alleged that the way and manner PDP affairs were been conducted in the state and maltreatment of members pushed them to inaugurate their own members after consultation with the national headquarters of the party.

“We expressed with dismay our dissatisfaction with the unconstitutional way and manner PDP affairs are being conducted in the state and the maltreatment of members who object to such unconstitutional acts.

“If we cannot respect and abide by the constitution of the party, then we certainly do not have a party.

“It is against this backdrop that some well meaning party members decided to take this action for the best interest of the party and for our dear state,” Ardo said.

He said after several efforts and wide consultations on how to resolve the internal crisis amicably failed, the group finally took the decisions.



The factional leader said they resolved to initiate a movement within the PDP to reform the unhealthy situation of the party in the state, revealing that among the decision been taken by the reform PDP include ceasing to recognise the state leadership of the party under Tahir Shehu.

He said the reformed PDP in the state has a 12-member interim executive, comprising seven and five members each for the local government and wards, respectively.

Alhaji Hammanjoda Girei was inaugurated as the chairman of the interim committee, while Hussaini Kazil administered the oath of office on the new interim committee members.

Reacting to the development, the state PDP Chairman, Tahir Shehu said that as far as he was concerned “PDP is one in Adamawa and there is nothing like reformed PDP and Nigeria at large. It is only one PDP that is registered by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”