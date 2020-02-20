A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos on Thursday ordered that three teenagers, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl be remanded in correctional custody, pending legal advice.

The police charged Segun Gbadebo (18), Taiye Ishola (17) and Samuel Adebayo (17) with two counts of conspiracy and felony to wit defilement.

Group condemns FG’s anti-Christian corruption fight

Chief Magistrate A. F. Azeez did not take the pleas of the teenagers.

Azeez ordered the police to return the case file to the state director of public prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until April 2, for the director of public prosecution’s advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, John Iberedem, told the court that the teenagers committed the offence on February7 at about 7 pm at Ijede junction behind Jaiyesinmi street in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He alleged that they defiled the 12-year-old girl in contravention of Sections 411 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.