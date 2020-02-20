After almost five years, reprieve finally came the way of former National Security Adviser, Col Mohammed Dasuki (rtd), as the Federal Capital Territory High Court ordered the release of the International Passport.

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf gave the order while delivering ruling in an application brought by Dasuki, seeking the release of his passport for the purpose of renewal and visa application.

Dasuki was only released nearly two months ago after spending four years in custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) inspite of been granted bail by several courts in the country.

Part of the conditions attached to his bail in 2015 was that he deposits his international passport with the court and could only travel out of the country with the permission of the court.

Delivering ruling on Dasuki’s application, Justice Baba-Yusuf said that since the request was not opposed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which put the defendant on trial, it is wise to grant the request.

The Judge subsequently ordered the registrar of the court to release the document to Dasuki through his counsel, Malam Ahmed Raji (SAN), to enable him carry out renewal of the document having become expired since the court took its custody.

The order of the court issued by Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf for the release of the passport was also to enable Dasuki obtain a visa for a specialised medical consultation in abroad after being in detention for four years.

Dasuki along with four others are standing trial before the court in the alleged charges of breach of trust and money-laundering.

Meanwhile, trial in the charges has been fixed for March 13, 2020.