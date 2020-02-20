A Grade 1 Area Court in Kubwa, on Thursday dissolved a one-year-old marriage between Halima Sa’idu and her husband Haruna Abdullahi over lack of love.

Sa’idu, a resident of Kubwa, Abuja, had prayed the court to dissolve her marriage to Abdullahi, for lack of love in the union.

The petitioner told the court that the respondent was an elder brother of her late husband and she got married to him because her father asked her to do so.

“I got married to Abdullahi after losing my husband, and he has failed to perform his responsibilities as my husband since we got married.

“ When I spoke to him on getting divorce, he refused and threatened to kill me if I seek dissolution of our marriage in court,” she said.

According to her, the marriage contracted on Jan.2, 2019, under Islamic Law, is without any child.

“My lord, I want an end to this marriage because I am not happy and I urge the court to make an order, that if anything happens to me, Abdullahi should be held responsible, “she said.

The respondent, however, said he had given Sa’idu a first divorce letter and admitted threatening her, saying he did that out of anger.

Presiding judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, dissolved the marriage and confirmed the divorce letter given to the petitioner by the respondent.

Adamu ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah” which is a waiting period to observe her three month menstrual cycle before contracting another marriage.

He also said that the respondent should write an undertaking to be of good behaviour and desist from uttering statements such as threat to life of the petitioner.