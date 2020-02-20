Ghanaian Couple who found love and got married just three days after meeting has celebrated many years of a successful union.

The couple who celebrated their 37 years marriage anniversary in June, 2017, is set to celebrate 40 years of a successful union in 2020.

Chloroquine confirmed as effective cure for Coronavirus-China Experts

They reportedly tied the knot in the 80s.

A Twitter user who claimed the said couple are her parents got social media virtually frenzy when she posted their images online.

The user only identified as Africanprize, expressed her admiration for her parents, eulogising their rare commitment and dedication to each other over the years.

She wrote,“My parents got married three days after they met. They just celebrated 37 years. Love knows no timeline.”

My parents got married 3 days after they met. They just celebrated 37 years. Love knows no timeline. pic.twitter.com/E5wYoHhCSZ — Thugnificent 🇬🇭 (@AfricanPrize) June 25, 2017

Africanprize further excited her followers with photos of her then young mother and how she looks now at age 54.

This is my papa now. Time been good to him too. He's 65 in this pic. ❤ pic.twitter.com/R2WXguq6XC — Thugnificent 🇬🇭 (@AfricanPrize) June 26, 2017

Disclosing what she think is the secret of the successful meaning,their daughter said, ”I should also add that my dad is not a typical African man. He cooks if necessary, cleans up after himself, and listens when u talk.”

This was my mom then and now. Last 37 years been good to her. She's 54 in the second pic. pic.twitter.com/WXPtjuBGK8 — Thugnificent 🇬🇭 (@AfricanPrize) June 26, 2017