Africa is free of coronavirus as the first suspected case in Egypt has tested negative for the deadly virus.

The announcement was made by the Egyptian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, barely 48 hours after the foreigner was admitted to a specially designated hospital for isolation after being announced as Egypt’s first confirmed case of coronavirus on February 14.

Egypt’s Health Ministry spokesperson, Khaled Megahed explained that a medical team has been conducting periodic checks and analysis on the Chinese national.

The PCR analysis was conducted six times over three consecutive days under the supervision of the Health Ministry and the WHO, and it came back negative in all the tests.

Megahed further disclosed the Chinese national will remain under quarantine for the next 14 days.