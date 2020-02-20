The African Union Commission has restated its continuous support and commitment to the partnership with the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) at a strategic meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia after the 33rd ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government of the African Union recently.

In attendance at the strategic meeting for the advancement of the creative industry in Africa and preparation for AFRIMA 2020 were the Commissioner for Social Affairs, African Union Commission, Amira Mohammed Elfadil, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and four others.

Elfadil expressed appreciation to the international committee of the AFRIMA for consistently striving towards achieving the shared objectives of an integrated, peaceful and prosperous Africa through the platform of AFRIMA.

She also thanked the Nigerian government for always giving support to the successful hosting of the AFRIMA pan-African initiative.

”The African Union will continue to support and partner AFRIMA on this journey of leveraging the platform of music, art and culture to engage young people as well as unite and promote Africa positively to the world,” she concluded.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, expressed gratitude to the African Union for partnering with AFRIMA, which has its root from Nigeria right from inception and urged the AU to continue to do more to promote African arts and music.

“The Nigerian government has been instrumental to the success of AFRIMA over the years by providing strategic partnership and institutional support,” the minister affirmed.

President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, thanked the African Union and the federal government for their selfless support and partnership over the years.

”The planning and preparation for AFRIMA 2020 is in top gear and we are ready to wow and bring Africa together again in an atmosphere of love, unity, celebration and forward-thinking that will act as the growth engine for intra-Africa trade and development,” Dada stated.

Meanwhile, 12 heads of state have committed themselves to play the role of leadership, advocacy and facilitation for arts, culture and heritage in Africa at the 33rd ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government of the African Union.

They have adopted a draft resolution that will be tabled with a view to declaring 2021 as the year of culture to develop the creative industry as a generating economic development and outreach.