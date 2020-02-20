The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo says the threat to Mr Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, by Aisha Yesufu in a video, calls for concern.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary-General of the organisation, Mr Uche Okwukwu and issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt.



Okwukwu said the group’s attention was drawn to a video posted on Instagram by Ms Yesufu, in which she told the world that the minister was not safe.



He quoted her as saying, “Amaechi, you think you are safe because you have escaped”.



According to Okwukwu, the statement was “an obvious reference to a purported attack on a passenger train in Kaduna, as the Minister made his way to honour his friend, the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.



“Ordinarily, we would have overlooked the video as mere unfortunate rantings, but the choice of words in the video are weighty.



“And her obvious confidence that Amaechi will be in harms way, soon enough, is not only worrisome but deserving of a security alert.”



Okwukwu added: “As a peace loving and law abiding people, we do hereby call on security agents to beef up security around the minister.



“We also request that Aisha Yesufu be invited by security agents to explain in details the very essence of her video and why she is so sure that the minister is not safe.



“We reiterate that as a people, we will not fold our arms and watch our son and brother, who has worked so hard, for this country, to be harmed, this will not be tolerated.”



The Ohaneze Secretary General said it was on record that Amaechi had during his tenure as Rivers Governor, restored peace and security to the state, a testimony that he valued security of lives and property.



He also noted that Amaechi’s contributions as Minister for Transportation, had helped security agents in efforts to rid the country, especially, the north, of insurgency.



“We therefore call on security agents to rise to the occasion and get to the root of this video, which to us, is Aisha Yesufu’s privileged information of a plan in the pipeline.”