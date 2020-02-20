The Commandant of Air Force Secondary School (AFSS), Ikeja, Lagos, Group Captain Babatunde Oguntunde, has identified sports as a way of tackling unemployment in Nigeria.



Oguntunde, who was speaking during the 26th Annual Inter – House Sports Competition of the school on Wednesday, urged the government, cooperate bodies, and individuals to invest in sports.

READ ALSO Didier Drogba dismissed as Presidential advisor

According to him, investment in sports, especially at the secondary school level, will help identify young talents, and groom them into stardom, which will benefit the individuals and the country in general.



Highlighting steps the school has taken in this regard, Oguntunde said : “ We expose our children to so many sporting activity, they go to various competitions where national coaches are in attendance, to see those with potential that can be developed.

Our Inter – House Sports and Games are organised annually to identify young talents in field and track events for proper grooming so they can represent the country in the nearest future. Last year, one of our student went to Senegal to represent the country for basketball.



“ This is a pointer to the fact that education is not limited to teaching and learning in the classroom alone rather; it takes care of the total development wellbeing of the learner (Cognitive Affective and Psychomotor Domains).

You will agree with me that sports development is an investment that involves huge finances. To this end, I want to encourage schools, parents, guardians, cooperate bodies as well as individuals to invest in sports as one of the ways to tackle unemployment in our country. ”



At the event which held at ESD Field in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, Oguntunde noted that there were many health benefits that are associated with sports.



The school Commandant also maintained that sports help youth channel their energy to positive use. He said: “ For long, sports have been viewed as a way to stay healthy and keep fit.

Its benefits have gone further beyond this. It has got both physical and physiological benefits.

Among the physiological benefits is mental health. Students are encouraged to participate in sports while in school.

“ This will enable them leave a healthy life, involve in teamwork, have good leadership quality as well as have self-confidence and good self – esteem. Others include good social skills, discipline, brainpower, increased energy level, career and passion, as well as managing stress. Additionally, it help our youth to channel their energy into positive use. ”



The Special Guest of the Occasion, the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Lagos, Air Vice Marshal Lawal Alao, also stated that the sporting event was an avenue to showcase talents.



In his remark, Alao who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Air Vice Marshal Cosmos Ozougwu said the Airforce schools are out to ensure that students are grounded in all areas.



He said: “ Usually, the Nigeria Air Force organises Biennial Air force secondary school games.

This is an avenue where all Airforce secondary schools, both comprehensive and military schools, come together to showcase their talent in the areas of sports, and awards are usually given and the goods ones.



“ We also feel that it will be good to showcase those students so that even at national level, they could be hand picked to represent the country at various sporting event.

We don’t want to rely on academic performance alone, we want them to also excel in extracurricular activities which is sports happen to be one of them. ”



Daily Times reports that students and teachers of the school, parents, invited students from other schools, friends of AFSS, were all part of guests who attended the occasion.