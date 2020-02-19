The Zamfara state government says it has uncovered two buildings in Kaura-Namoda and Sakajiki suspected to be used as hide-outs by cattle rustlers in the state.

Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, made this known while speaking with newsmen shortly after inspecting the buildings on Wednesday.

“We are here today in Kaura Namoda and Sakaji to see the houses being used by rustlers as hide-outs for stolen cows.

“The house in Kaura-Namoda belongs to one Abdurrahman Isah, alias ‘Zabo’ while the one in Sakajiki belongs to one Abdurrahaman Loko,” he said.

Dauran said that some stolen cows from Zurmi Local Government Area of the state have been traced to the two buildings.

The commissioner noted that in spite of efforts by the state government to tackle security challenges in the state, some bad elements have continued to involve themselves in dirty business.

“We are going to seek permission from the state government to demolish the houses. We have arrested the owner of the house in Kaura Namoda, but the one in Sakajiki is at large.

“We will make sure that he is arrested and handed over to security agencies for investigation and prosecution,” he said.

The commissioner however, cautioned persons acting as informants to criminals to desist from such an act, saying that anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.