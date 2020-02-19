The Federal University, Dutse (FUD) says it has signed an agreement with University of Sheffield United Kingdom on training partnership in the area of solutions for sustainable financing.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, made the disclosure at a pre-convocation news conference on Wednesday in Dutse.

Mukhtar said that: “This partnership is supported by a grant £12, 000 (about N5.7 million) from the British Council given to selected few Nigerian universities to support improvements in funding and sustainability models in Nigerian higher education sector.”

The vice chancellor also announced that 11 scholars from the university have attracted private scholarships such the Chinese, India, the United Kingdom (UK), the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for various postgraduate programmes.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, would deliver the institution’s convocation lecture on February 21 with the theme: “Facing the new decade.”