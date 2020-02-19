Union Green Acushnet is casting a net at the segment of the market where performance bona fides takes a backseat to price.

We’re talking casual players whose rounds are likely to be hits and giggles scrambles with multiple mulligans given and beers had.

More brand agnostic than avid golfers, if you ask them what ball they’re playing, they may respond, “I don’t know, let me take a look.”

Union Green general manager, Michael Rich in a statement, said “Golf has the power to unite us all,” reads the front and center copy on their website. “Union Green is for the people who head to the first tee just as they are and love to play the game on their own terms. All are welcome.”

There is no mention in Union Green’s brand messaging that the brand is owned by the same company that makes Titleist. Clearly a conscious effort was made to deemphasize the connection.

“Union Green is different and intended to reach a group of consumers not currently served by golf equipment brands,”

The nascent brand has a pair of golf ball releases which both clock in at the affordable side of the sphere spectrum, it is manufactured at Titleist Ball Plant.

There’s Pindrop, a 3-piece ball touting “serious green-grabbing control” at $27.99/dozen and then there’s the Teebird, a 2-piece, billed as “a true-blue distance ball” that runs $19.99/dozen.

Noticeably absent is any verbiage that leans too esoteric, nothing techy about ball flight characteristics, spin rate, or anything extolling the ball’s soft feel as these kind of details wouldn’t be top of mind to players who pick up a box of Union Green.