Turkey’s central bank on Wednesday lowered its benchmark interest rate to 10.75 per cent, marking a dramatic policy change since last summer.

The bank said it cut its one-week repo rate from 11.25 per cent to 10.75 per cent, the sixth consecutive rate cut since July when the rate was at 24 per cent.

In July, President Recep Erdogan, who favours rate cuts, replaced the previous governor for failing to “follow instructions” on interest rates.

Diverging from conventional economic theory, Erdogan claims lower interest rates mean lower inflation.

The central bank cited data indicating a recovery in economic activity but said in a statement that investment demand and hiring remain weak.

Market experts had warned the central bank would be left with no room for further rate cuts in the first quarter when inflation is expected to remain high.

Year-on-year inflation was at 12.15 per cent in January, steadily climbing since October, when it was at 8.5 per cent. (dpa/NAN)