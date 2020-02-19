Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, has dissociated himself from a report that he had been contacted to serve on a monitoring team regarding the forthcoming Supreme Court Review of the case between Chief Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state and Hope Uzodimma.

Prof. Wole Soyinka

Soyinka said: “I know nothing of this development and I am not involved in any aspect of the tussle.”

Recalled that the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned untill March 2, hearing in an application filed by Chief Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, seeking a review of the Jan. 14 judgment sacking him from the office.

Insecurity: Buhari, Service chiefs and matters arising



Ihedioha had prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment it delivered on Jan. 14. The apex court nullified his election as Imo governor and declared Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Ihedioha made the request in an application he and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed at the Supreme Court through their lawyer Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led byJustice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) adjourned the hearing after Ihedioha’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), told the court that processes were still being filed.

Soyinka in a statement said that he knows nothing and he is not involved in any aspect of the tussle and that he has no intention of participating in any judicial monitoring activity and demand to be kept out of any such false attributions.

Below is his Press Statement

A link to a report by one of the national newspapers – the DAILY POST – on the Uzodimma vs Ihedioha electoral tussle has just been sent to me. That report claims that I have been engaged to serve on a monitoring team regarding a forthcoming Supreme Court Review of that case.

I know NOTHING of this development and I am NOT involved in any aspect of the tussle. I know NOTHING of this Third Force Democracy whatever. I have no intention of participating in any judicial monitoring activity and demand to be kept out of any such false attributions.

Hopefully, some day in the distant future, it will be possible for the nation to regain the respect of the world in its democratic claims. That time, alas, is not immediately apparent.