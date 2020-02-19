Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has said that calls for the sack of heads of security agencies were “inappropriate at the the moment”.

“You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that, at the right time, those processes will be followed,” Mustapha said in Abuja at the launch of a book titled: “CAN, Religion, Politics and Power in Nigeria”.

The book was written by Mr Samuel Salifu, former General Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),

While criticising those mounting pressure on government, Mustapha stressed that Nigerians must be on the same page with the government if the battle against insecurity challenges must be won.

“Nigerians must support government’s effort to end the violence. You don’t just wake up and say sack people; it doesn’t happen like that. We are in a very difficult time now. We need everybody to be on board.

”We need synergy within the intelligence community, within military formations that will help fight this war.

”We are in a very difficult situation and when we begin to create cracks and divisions, who will be the beneficiaries? The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and use same to further their cause of destabilising the nation.

“At this moment, what we need is for everybody to be on the same page. We must all be involved in the fight. The battle of securing the nation and protecting lives and property is for all. I think that should be our main focus,” he said.