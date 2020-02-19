Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said his administration will strive hard to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary for it to be independent and uphold the rule of law.

The governor stated this when he hosted the delegation of justices of the Court of Appeal led by the President, Zainab Bulkachuwa, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu, who lauded the retiring president of the court of appeal for the great service she rendered to the nation and the judicial arm of government, also thanked her for the support she has continued to give to the Lagos state division of the Court of Appeal.

The governor, who assured that his administration would operate within the ambits of the law to ensure efficient justice delivery, added that “we will ensure that the judiciary is an independent arm of government that will continue to lead all of us in the executive arm of government.

‘’We will continue to uphold the tenets of the judiciary and uphold the constitution that we swore to. We will continue to protect it, continue to defend it in our ways and in our beats.

“I want to assure you that government in Lagos state is committed and will continue to operate within the ambits of the law because we do not want to stand in front of anyone of you.’’

Earlier, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa said that the judges were in Lagos for a valedictory court session for her, revealing that “from March 6, I would have attained 70 years, which is the compulsory retiring age as required by the constitution. As of that date, I cease to hold office as a judicial officer.

‘’So, as part of my programme marking my exit from the court of appeal, I went round most of the divisions of the court, even though I have not been able to go round all the 20, but Lagos is an important division of the Court of Appeal.

“And I thought I should come first to Lagos and that is why we are here. We will be having the valedictory court session later in the day.”

Justice Bulkachuwa, who described Lagos as the first and one of the important divisions of the Court of Appeal, promised to continue to advocate issues upholding the rights of the girl-child.

Present during the visit were the Lagos state Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Titilayo Shitta-bey.