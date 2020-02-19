National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ ), Chris Isiguzo has come hard on purveyors of fake news, saying his administration will not hesitate to hand over any member of the union found indulging in such unethical act to security agencies.

The NUJ national president speaking at a special congress of the union held at the NUJ Press Centre, Ilorin, directed the Kwara state council of the union to immediately constitute an anti-quackery committee to flush out quacks from the profession.

He said the composition of the committee should consist of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Deputy Governor of the state, Kayode Alabi during his two -day working visit to Kwara state, Isiguzo decried the growing menace of fake news trending in the social media.

The NUJ president was reacting to a publication by an online news medium, Royalnews which reported that he accused the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of spending so much money on personal needs instead of implementing the minimum wage for workers.

“Your Excellency, I want you please to take this message to His Excellency, the governor, that we never made such allegation and we have already called the purveyor of the satanic message to go and withdraw same immediately or we will not hesitate to hand him over to the law -enforcement agencies.

“That we will to use him as an example, so that other people who are always engaging in such dastardly acts will equally desist from such acts,” he said.

Isiguzo commended the governor for his efforts at improving the state’s infrastructure, adding that he was particularly impressed by the ongoing rehabilitation of some 31 public schools in the state.

Responding, the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, thanked Isiguzo for his maturity, assuring him that his message would be conveyed to Gov. AbdulRazaq.

Kayode narrated his personal ordeal in the hands of purveyors of fake news and urged the nation’s number one journalist to do something urgent to stop the unacceptable dissemination of fake news in the country.