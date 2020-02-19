Nigerian- British Anthony Joshua has been issued his National ID by the NIMC and Nigerians have expressed their feeling on twitter.

READ ALSO: NGF set to flag off Region 2 & 3 Africa Championship Tourney



If you enrolled for National ID between 2013-2015 and haven't gotten your National ID card till date. kindly RT we want to let NIMC know they've failed us. https://t.co/Z439pbRlvQ — Omezuo 1 (@Okafor_Mang) February 19, 2020

Olamide Obe@olajideobe

I’ve enrolled for this national ID card since 2014, and I’m yet to be issued a permanent ID card. All I’ve to show for it is the slip. But Anthony Joshua will most definitely get issued a permanent ID card before me. Nigeria is for the highest bidder.

Trouble Maker (G.O).@ObongRoviel

When I applied for My National ID card I didn’t have one strand of hair around my chin.. When I’ll finally collect it, they’ll be asking me are you the one on the ID card Before Antony Joshua will collect his own, one Boxer fit don change him Appearance too.

BENUEGIANT@one_dosh

Even that force man at Anthony Joshua’s back if checked very well doesn’t have his National ID ready yet. Man’s shocked how this boy will get his National ID in 2hrs time. NG system isn’t for the poor bro. Let that sink in to your head.

Wale Adetona@iSlimfit

Did you guys tell Anthony Joshua that his National ID won’t be ready till 2030 or we should tell him?

Nifty Fellah@Abdul_yinka009

Please release my permanent National ID. I’m tired of carrying that signpost of an ID around.

‘Yemeke@Jc_Odega

I enrolled for the National ID since 2013 in Jos, till today, it is not out. It is just sad. What can be the excuse, anyway Who uses it by the way when there are other acceptable means of identification?