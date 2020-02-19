10 million women are set to be trained in peace building and conflict management skills aimed at addressing the incessant crisis that has bedevilled Plateau and Kaduna states.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in Jos, by an international non-governmental organisation, known as PLAN.

Speaking at a one-day workshop tagged: “Middle belt youths peace building academy,” the Director of Partnership and Business Development, PLAN International Nigeria, Dr. Oji Ogbureke, said the purpose of the workshop is to look at how women and youths contribute to peace building and conflict management in Plateau and Kaduna states.

“We hope to see a situation where 10 million women are able to learn how to manage crisis situations. The workshop equally gives youths the opportunity to participate in peace building,” Ogbureke said.

However, when asked why PLAN focuses on women, Ogbureke said statistics show that women are most vulnerable during crisis situations and have fallen victims of such crises because of being educationally disadvantaged.

“Women are highly disadvantaged in terms of education and decision -making. Most women are not allowed to make their choice in choosing even a life partner.

“So, our aim is to begin to provide them with the opportunity to grow and harness their potentials to become drivers of change,” the PLAN director said.

Responding, a participant, Mrs. Grace Gora said the workshop will help women and youths to coexist irrespective of tribe and religion.

Another participant, Miss Mercy Kuh, said that the workshop has helped her to acquire conflict management skills and become a better mediator between Christians and Muslims during crisis.