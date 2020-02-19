The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied rumours making rounds in the media of the appointment of former Super Eagles Captain and Coach, Daniel Amokachi as Head of its Technical Department.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ademola Olajire, NFF Director of Communications, said Mr Bitrus Bewarang still remained the federation’s Technical Director.

Olajire quoted Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Fresh, as saying that at no time did the body call for applications from candidates for that position, not to talk of appointing anyone.

“This clarification becomes necessary against the background of wide-circulating, but totally misleading reports of the appointment of Amokachi, a former Super Eagles captain and coach, as head of NFF technical department.”

“’The NFF has been bemused by this unfounded story, which no doubt must have embarrassed Mr. Amokachi himself,” Fresh said.

Olajire added in the statement that though the NFF would not foreclose the possibility of a major role for Amokachi in the NFF in future, however, no such an appointment had been made currently.

“Amokachi no doubt deserves all the regard and respect befitting his new role as an ambassador; he should not be dragged into needless controversies such as this.

“’The NFF, once more, enjoins the generality of the media to retain the important work ethic of fact-checking and verification, and beware of empty wildfires lit by obscure online cells that lack any iota of credibility,” Olajire said.