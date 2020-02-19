MTN Nigeria has announced the start of a new musical reality television show, ‘Y’ello Star,’’ two years after its popular Project Fame reality show was put to a halt.

Speaking at the unveiling on Sunday, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Rahul De, noted that Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented people.

He said, ‘’we know that there are a lot of talented people in Nigeria who need to turn up their musical careers.

“This platform will help launch them to musical heights. We have a wealth of experience in supporting Nigerian talent and are confident we can improve on our past successes.”

Unlike Project Fame where auditions were physical, interested participants in Y’ello Star will only need to record themselves and send the video to the organisers through MyMTN app, social media or the MTN Nigeria website from where a team of judges will select potential finalists for auditions.

Regional auditions are holding in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos. Finalists from the auditions will proceed to the ‘incubation hub’ in Lagos, where they will be coached by experts in the music industry in several areas as they aim for the top prize. The competition will run until June 2020.

The winner of the show is expected to be gifted an apartment, fully furnished and fitted with studio equipment, a car and prize money.

The show seeks to groom musical talent by providing a lifetime opportunity to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.

Since 2006, through the MTNF/MUSON Scholarship Programme, MTN Nigeria has trained hundreds of young Nigerians in the art and business of music.

Y’ello Star takes this further by bringing the process of creating the ultimate superstar to every Nigerian television screen.