The mother of the man who jumped from the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday has begged the government to help her find her son dead or alive.

22-year-old Daibo Davis, jumped into the lagoon on Saturday as he was coming from a hospital with an Uber taxi.

“The Uber driver said the missing guy was residing at 17, Sosanya St., Gbagada Soluyi, Lagos.

“Investigations revealed that he told the Uber driver that he had a stomach upset.

” The driver stopped at his request; he then jumped off the bridge.”

The mother of the death speaking with Channels Television in an exclusive interview appealed to the government to find her son alive or dead.

According to her, Toju has no history of depression or drug use; he had just finished studying quantity survey from the University of Lagos State and was looking forward to his NYSC and then his master’s degree studies in Canada.

His family is calling for any information from security agencies so they can have some closure on the incident.