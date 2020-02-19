An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old mechanic, Alhassan Mohammed, to a total of 23 months in prison for stealing and assaulting.



The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Mohammed to 18 months for stealing and five months for assaulting a minor.

Suleiman, however, gave the accused an option to pay a fine of N20,000 for 18 months imprisonment, but none for the five months sentence.



He also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of N8,000 to the complainant, saying that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.



Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on Feb.12, at the Laranto Police Station by one Yusuf Rabiu of Filling Sukuwa.



Gokwat said that the accused went to the complainant’s cement shop and collected N28,350 from the brother and then beat him up.



‘’The accused met the 15-year-old boy in the shop, threatened and assaulted him without any cause,” Gokwat said.



The prosecutor said that during investigation, N20,000 was recovered from the accused.

He said the offence contravened Sections 271 and 238 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.