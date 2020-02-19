Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has inaugurated a 15-member Civil Service Reform committee to enhance service delivery.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee will among other things, review current structure of the civil service with a view to enhancing institutional synergy and productivity.

Bello while inaugurating the committee on Wednesday in Minna, said his administration accorded priority to reposition the civil service to enable it play critical role in the implementation of government policies and programmes.

He charged the committee members to transform the civil service to become proactive and result oriented.

Also speaking, Abdulkadir Ndastu, Chairman of the committee, promised to work hard to justify the confidence repose in them.

Ndatsu sought for the support and cooperation of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) as well as labour unions to enable the committee discharge its duties effectively.

The committee is expected to submit its report within three months.