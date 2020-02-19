The German military deployment to Afghanistan should be extended for a further 12 months to the end of March 2021, the cabinet decided at its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

The German parliament has yet to approve the extension of Germany’s contribution to the NATO training mission entitled “Resolute Support,” which includes up to 1,300 troops.

“The efforts of recent years have opened up a perspective for an entry into inner-Afghan peace talks, even if it is fragile,” a cabinet document read.

Talks are continuing between the U.S. and the Taliban on paving the way to a peaceful resolution to the long-running conflict.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas noted that the level of violence in the country remained high.

“Retaining the upper limit of the personnel deployed is necessary to ensure the necessary flexibility, given the current situation as framework nation in northern Afghanistan,” they said.