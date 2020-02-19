The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) has commenced training of 50 entrepreneurs on tomato and telfaira production and value addition.

READ ALSO: Creating food security without youths involvement in agriculture is in vain-Nanono





The Chairman, Governing Board of the institute, retired Maj.-Gen. Mohammed, while declaring the training open in Abuja on Wednesday, said the crops were chosen in view of their potential and increasing demand in Nigeria.



Mohammed, who was represented by Mr Yarama Ndirpaya, a member of the board, said tomato and telfairia were important economic food capable of improving livelihood and ensuring employment generation.



He said that tomato had been linked to many health benefits including reduced risk of heart disease and cancer and an important raw material for agro allied industries.



Speaking on telfairia, a type of vegetable commonly known as “ugwu’’ in Nigeria, the chairman said it was an important vegetable that had the ability to increase volume of red blood cell when consumed fresh.



He said the vegetable, which could be grown in any part of the country could be used for soups among a lot other benefits.



“It is in the light of these benefits and our nation’s economic drive and desire to achieve sustainable economic growth in the value chains that it became crucial to build the capacity of our citizens.



“Capacity building is necessary to equip stakeholders with skills and competencies necessary in the horticultural value chain.



“This is to ensure sustainable agricultural development, improved income among other things,’’ he said.

Mohammed pointed out that NIHORT was properly positioned to build the capacity of relevant stakeholders on processing and marketing of fruits, vegetables and spices.



He urged the participants to take advantage of the training to equip themselves with the knowledge required to boost production to meet increasing demand of the crops.



He commended the present administration for its passion for agriculture, saying investing in agriculture would help tackle the problem of unemployment in the country.



Dr Olutola Oyedele, the Coordinator of the two day training said the training would focus on rudiments of nursery production, management and value addition among others.



On value addition, she said “some people are not conversant with value addition which is capable of boosting one’s economic status.



“Tomato and telfairia are frontline vegetables been consumed across the country as such having knowledge of value addition of the crops will go a long way in improving livelihood of the people,’’ she said.



The training coordinator disclosed that participants would be given starter packs to enable them start off during the training.



Meanwhile, some of the participants expressed optimism that they would be better equipped at the end of the training to contribute their quota to agricultural development in the country.