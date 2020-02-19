The Enugu state House of Assembly has advised the Federal Ministry of Power to review the monopoly being enjoyed by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The House at the same time urged the EEDC management to abide by the rules and regulations of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) provisions on the rights of consumers in adherence to Part III, Section 352 of the Metering Code.

These resolutions were contained in a report presented by the special ad hoc committee on consumer protection based on petitions on the decommissioning of old meters by the company in the state.

Presenting the report on the floor of the House, the ad hoc committee Chairman, Uche Ugwu, said the ad hoc committee was set up because of several petitions and letters from concerned individuals, customers and labour organizations over the activities of EEDC, especially as it concerns decommissioning of old pre-paid meters.

Ugwu noted that the ad hoc committee observed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission did not authorize the decommissioning of meters by the DisCos or payment of outstanding bills as a precondition for acquiring meters under the MAP scheme.

While commending the regulatory body for their timely intervention, it urged them to reduce the high tariff charged electricity customers in the south- east which is assumed to be the highest in the country.

Ugwu also asked the EEDC to stop decommissioning of meters without immediate replacement and that no electric consumer should be denied the opportunity of acquiring meters under the new regulation framework on account of outstanding estimated bills.

The speaker, Edward Ubosi, in his contribution, thanked the ad hoc committee headed by the deputy speaker for the comprehensive report as well as his colleagues for their contributions.

Ubosi directed the clerk of the House to communicate the resolution to the appropriate quarters.

The assembly adjourned sitting to March to 2 to enable members participate in the forthcoming local government council elections in the state.