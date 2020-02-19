The Ekiti government on Wednesday released letters of promotion to 4,466 workers in its Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) due for promotion in 2018 and 2019.

The Chairman of TESCOM, Babatunde Abegunde, said this at an interactive session with members of staff in Ado Ekiti.

Abegunde explained that the promotion exercise was across all the cadres in TESCOM.

The TESCOM boss described the promotion exercise as a welcome development and part of the restoration efforts of the Kayode Fayemi administration.

He noted that the exercise would give joy to the beneficiaries, describing it as a boost to their economic status and responsibilities.

“Gov. Fayemi is giving value and reward for honest as well as diligent services with the promotion for workers.

“Members of staff, especially teachers, are eager to take this advantage of the opportunity to move forward in their careers,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, Mr Olusesan Alabi, in his reaction said, ”to whom much is given, much is expected.”

Alabi urged beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s gesture through hard work, commitment and loyalty.

He also said that there was no longer any outstanding promotion with the conclusion of the current exercise.

In his response, one of the promoted officers, Mr Ayodeji Atta, lauded the administration for fulfilling its promise, expressing hope that other programmes would soon be executed.